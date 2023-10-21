Trump’s Bitter Standoff with Fox News Is Only Getting Worse

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

In both of his last presidential runs, Fox News was essential to Donald Trump’s success. Now, as the former president navigates another campaign amid a tidal wave of indictments and legal trouble, he’s staring at the possibility of a much frostier relationship with the cable giant—and that could be bad news for both of them.

In recent months, Trump’s inner circle has become increasingly convinced that Fox News is essentially sidelining the former president by restricting live appearances on their network.

“Trump is not allowed live on Fox,” a Trump operative told The Daily Beast, chalking it up to “fear” that Trump could level a baseless allegation that could leave the network in a legal mess.

