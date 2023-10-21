Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    News

    A Ground Invasion of Gaza Will Not Make Israel Safer

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , ,
    A Ground Invasion of Gaza Will Not Make Israel Safer

    Ali Mahmoud/AP Photo

    In the summer of 2015, the UN Department of Safety and Security reassigned me from “Mogadiscio” to the “Palestinian Territories, Occupied.” Back then, United Nations reassignment letters adhered to the International Civil Service Commission’s Editorial Manual, hence the outdated spelling and reference to long-ignored resolutions of international law.

    I’d done well in Mogadishu, Somalia, and this was an intimidatingly bigger job that included security oversight for East Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, as well as the organization’s oldest peacekeeping mission—the UN Truce Supervision Organization (UNTSO).

    Mogadishu had been my second non-family posting—UN parlance for an assignment where spouse and dependents cannot join you at the duty station—and both were great for my career, but not so much for my marriage. After three years of ferrying between Somalia and Kenya (four weeks in, one week out), my wife Iryna and I looked forward to a more stable family situation in Jerusalem.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Victor Wembanyama toys with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and scores 19 points as he warms up for his first NBA season with win against Golden State Warriors

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy