Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    News

    D.C. Judge Pauses Trump’s Gag Order in Election Interference Case

    By

    Oct 21, 2023
    ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images

    The judge overseeing the federal election interference case against former President Donald Trump put a temporary hold on the gag order she issued against him earlier this week, giving time for an appeals court to determine its necessity.

    Judge Tanya S. Chutkan on Friday granted the request of Trump lawyer John Lauro that a stay be put on the gag order after he argued in a filing that it constituted a violation of the First Amendment and is by nature “breathtakingly overbroad.”

    In essence, the gag order handed down by Judge Chutkan on Monday prohibits Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses and court staff.

    By

