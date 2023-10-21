The Israel-Hamas War Has Scrambled the ‘Cancel Culture’ Tribes

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

After the tragedy, the farce.

While Israelis and Palestinians are burying their dead, pundits and activists in America are busy contradicting their principles to further their political claims.

Take America’s self-styled free speech warriors on the Right and the so-called intellectual dark web—you know, the ones who rail against cancel culture and woke censorship, making millions of dollars while complaining that they’ve been shut out of the institutions of journalism.

