Sat. Oct 21st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Monday, October 23, 2023

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 ,

    Time. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Topic

    10:30. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committee convenes in session headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to study the 2024 state budget articles

    11:00. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;A participatory meeting, at the invitation of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, at the Councilrsquo;s headquarters, to discuss the economic and social repercussions and what can be remedied, with the participation of the Ministers of Education and Public Health in the caretaker government, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi and Dr. Firas Al-Abyad
    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    original_title]

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    NHS doctor Ricky Allen is struck off after making derogatory social media posts which included calling Brits who took Covid vaccines ‘brainless half-wits’ and Islam a ‘religion for dirty old men’

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Victor Wembanyama toys with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and scores 19 points as he warms up for his first NBA season with win against Golden State Warriors

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy