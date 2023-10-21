Monday, October 23, 2023

Time. nbsp; nbsp; nbsp;Topic

10:30. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;Finance and Budget Parliamentary Committee convenes in session headed by MP Ibrahim Kanaan, to study the 2024 state budget articles

11:00. nbsp; nbsp;nbsp;A participatory meeting, at the invitation of the Economic, Social and Environmental Council, at the Councilrsquo;s headquarters, to discuss the economic and social repercussions and what can be remedied, with the participation of the Ministers of Education and Public Health in the caretaker government, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi and Dr. Firas Al-Abyad

