Republicans DROP Jim Jordan as House speaker nominee after support tanked for the embattled lawmaker and a flurry of new candidates are now entering the race

Republicans will now explore other candidates for the presidency as the chaos continues

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

House Republicans have voted out Jim Jordan as House candidate after he tried three times – and failed – to gain enough support to become leader of the Republican Party.

He was ousted by 86 to 112 in a closed-door vote on Friday afternoon. The House recessed after the vote and won’t be back until 6 p.m. ET on Monday for another candidates forum.

Jordan’s supporters denounced that the vote was conducted blindly, meaning Jordan and its allies will not see who voted him out.

Having been without a speaker for seventeen days, the House of Representatives is paralyzed and unable to conduct business in a month until the government shuts down again.

‘I told the conference that it was an honor to be selected as a speaker. But I thought it was important that we all – we all know an answer to the question: do they want me to continue in that role. And so we asked them if they had made a decision,” Jordan said after the meeting where the vote took place.

‘I’m going back to work too. We have several statements ready for the Judiciary Committee next week,” he continued. ‘But it is important that we unite. Let’s – let’s find out who that person is, get behind him and get to work for the American people.”

The Ohio Republican continued to lose votes as 25 Republicans – three more than last time – voted against him on Friday

Jim Jordan was ousted by a vote of 86 to 112 in a closed-door vote on Friday afternoon

Immediately after the vote, Republicans were at the starting line and eager to join the battle for the top job in the House of Representatives.

House Whip Tom Emmer, the No. 3 Republican, is calling other members to tell them he is running for the job, a source familiar told DailyMail.com.

McCarthy endorsed Emmer for the job. ‘He’s the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference.’

Reps. Kevin Hern, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, Republican Austin Scott of Georgia and Republican Jack Bergman of Michigan have said they are running for the job, as have GOP Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson and Texas Rep. Pete Sessions.

Rep. Jodey Arrington, R-Texas, chairman of the Budget Committee, is also considering a run, as are Homeland Security Chairman Mark Green and Texas GOP Rep. Roger Williams.

The Ohio Republican continued to lose votes as 25 Republicans – three more than last time – voted against him earlier on Friday. He lost 20 votes on his first vote as speaker and 22 on his second.

It shows there is no end in sight to the disarray among Republicans in the House of Representatives, two weeks after McCarthy became the first speaker in history to be impeached.