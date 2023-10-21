Victor Wembanyama toys with Klay Thompson and Steph Curry and scores 19 points as he warms up for his first NBA season with win against Golden State Warriors

The 19-year-old, who is 6-foot-1, was standing opposite Curry, who is 6-foot-1, at tip-off.

Wemby’s played in four preseason games against the Heat, Rockets and Thunder

Victor Wembanyama not only played with two NBA greats, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry, but also scored 19 points against the Golden State Warriors as he continues to warm up ahead of the inaugural NBA season with the San Antonio Spurs.

The 19-year-old, six-foot-tall power forward, who can also play center, faced the seven-foot-tall Curry at tipoff Friday night prior to San Antonio’s 122-117 win at Chase Center.

He later impressively blocked Thompson’s three-point attempt with just under six minutes left in the first quarter before finding himself in transition.

“My goodness,” The Ringer basketball writer Kevin O’Connor shared on X.

Wembanyama finished the night with four rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes of action.

The 19-year-old Frenchman blocked a three-point attempt by Klay Thompson in the first quarter

The Frenchman is the preseason favorite to win NBA rookie of the year. Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren, the likely top challenger, is still considered a rookie because he didn’t play last season – and the Spurs expect to be much better right away after finishing last in the Western Conference last season.

Head coach Gregg Popovich never likes big preseason predictions, or even not-so-big predictions.

He insists Spurs will keep it simple so Wembanyama can learn and develop, while everyone around him also improves.

He had 15 points, six rebounds, an assist, steal and two blocks against the Houston Rockets in a 117–103 win on October 18.

Five days earlier, he scored a preseason high 23 points against the Miami Heat in a 120–104 win for San Antonio.

The only loss he has been involved in thus far was against the Thunder on October 9 (122-121). In that game, Wembanyama had 20 points, two steals and a block.