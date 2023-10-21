🔴 LIVE: October 7 Hamas attack aimed at disrupting Saudi-Israel ties, says Biden

The Hamas October 7 attack on Israel was aimed to disrupt a potential normalisation of ties between Israel and Saudi Arabia, US President Joe Biden said Friday. Biden’s statement came after Hamas freed an American woman and her teenage daughter the terrorist organisation had held hostage in Gaza, the first such release. According to the Israeli Defense Forces, almost 200 people remain in Hamas captivity. Read our live blog for all the latest developments in the Israel-Hamas war. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

