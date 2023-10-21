WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Facebook posts about Covid jabs that encouraged people not to get vaccinated and ‘had the potential to undermine UK public health information’

‘He knows that the deaths will be in those who have received the covid ‘vaccines’

“However, the spike-producing cells previously induced by the vaccine are found throughout the body and affect all organs, not just the lungs. The actual infection therefore causes the immune system to destroy massive numbers of cells in multiple organs throughout the body, even though the virus has not been near them, usually resulting in death from multiple organ failure. An otherwise mild illness becomes lethal. This is an IMPROVEMENT OF THE DISEASE caused by the vaccine’;

‘Only a stupid imbecile would consider irreversibly and repeatedly injecting himself with an experimental and occasionally lethal chemical substance because it MAY, but probably will not, reduce the chance of dying on the roads by one-eighth (12.5%). There are clearly a lot of idiots like that out there. Do not be one of them’;

‘Surely the coroner should have recorded Death by misfortune’;

‘DO NOT DO IT’;

‘The great mass of the British public, the brain dead, dumb and lazy farm animals that they are, have enthusiastically welcomed this Covid scam as it has been fed to them by the media. They deserve everything that awaits them. “It’s natural selection in action.”

‘Derogatory comments about religion and its defenders’

‘Their entire religion is based on misogyny and pedophilia’

‘They won’t go to heaven for their 27 virgins if they’ve been fucked to death in a UK prison. Indeed, Allah will be very angry with them.

“I can’t help but think that Islam is the religion of dirty old men.”

‘Derogatory comments about race, nationality and immigration’

“It seems that we have imported a lot of rubbish into this country”

‘Yellow-skinned people are inherently cruel, not only to animals but also to each other. Look at the horrible Japanese. Cruel little creatures

‘I have seen so many images of dirty Japanese obscenities… The Americans forgave the monkey Hirohito…’;

“Anyone who thinks otherwise places the disgusting and cruel Japanese above their own people”;

‘I’d say we employ some really screwed up foreign ‘doctors’;

Is he one of those knife-wielding little animals, almost always from recently imported ‘coloured’ ethnic groups, who are responsible for London’s record murder rate? Looks like he needs a slap, or possibly just deported’;

“They could have called it their spectacular sale of Alluha Akbar”;

‘We need to round up all the radical Muslims living among us and place them in guarded and secure camps’;

‘They are not immigrants, they are illegal foreigners trying to enter… Paris has become an open sewer thanks to them. They are literally a plague’;

‘Machine guns every 200 meters along the Kent coast. The bodies were dragged to be burned on the beach. No religious burials. To the sky with a breeze’;

‘Well, I’m sure if you looked at the racial demographics of these Britain-hating Labor members, you’d find that most of them are imported ethnic groups or their descendants, so Britain isn’t really ‘their’ country. They could just leave. Or be expelled’;

‘I wish they did all those things for you. Please go to Guyana’;

‘The Scots are complaining again… They are a despicable, stingy, mean race. And half of them are drug addicts.

‘Never trust a Chinese. In Chinese culture it is totally acceptable to lie blatantly. The shame is in not getting your way’;

‘She and her kids can always go back to the shithole they came from. In Australia they would be in an internment camp and very well too.

“Never in the history of human enterprise have two atomic bombs been spent more wisely.”

‘Derogatory comments about transgender issues’

‘Human beings are male or female, as dictated by their chromosome complement: XY or XX. Surgical scalpels, hormones, high heels, dresses, and lipstick can alter the outward appearance of gender-confused (crazy) people, but their sex remains unchanged. To think otherwise is crazy.

‘Trans girls are not women. They are biological men who imagine themselves as women. Deranged people support his absurd fantasy. You can imagine yourself as what you want. It’s your right. But it doesn’t mean you are and it doesn’t mean others have to agree.

‘Men who live the fantasy of being women are perverts in the truest sense. Those who conspire with them and encourage others to believe in the fantasy are not much better.

‘It is a form of mental illness. Unfortunately, some members of the medical profession collude with them in their fantasies. They should be eliminated’

‘There will be many out there, ‘professionals’ and others who will conspire with this woman to maintain her fantasy that she is a man. The child should be taken away and placed with a normal family. Her male companion must also be very doubtful.”

‘Derogatory comments about gender and/or same-sex relationships’

‘Most male teachers are sexual deviants of one kind or another. They should not be allowed near children.

‘Many women are hopelessly stupid and little more than life support machines for their own reproductive system. They will always find sad males to fertilize them so they can continue fucking them. Each child receives a Free Money coupon

‘p****’

‘Tweets that incite or support violence’

“I should have pushed the little idiot over the fence and stomped on his head.”

‘Bring them a flamethrower’

“A flamethrower should be used against that mob of journalists”

Other ‘derogatory comments’

‘Many sluts use ‘soft’ medical diagnoses like autism, ADHD, oppositional defiant disorder (ODD), personality disorder, learning disabilities, etc. to excuse their behavior when they are held accountable, when they are asked for the correct answer. the diagnosis is really “a shithole”;

And they all seem to be women. How much anger! Is Twitter a haven for mad cow disease?

And you sound like a bitter, unhappy woman, possibly with some terrible relationship behind you, residual emotional and psychosexual problems, and a bottle of Prozac next to the bed.

‘People often give themselves medical labels to excuse their imbecilic behavior. I see it all the time.’

The poor unhappy woman probably retired to bed with her book and some Prozac. I doubt there is a Mr (P). She looks crazier than a box of frogs.

“Depression” is widespread. Scratch and you will soon realize that they are not depressed, just a little unhappy because they are not actually being given everything they imagined in their childhood fantasies.

‘Fat people should be denied all public settings. Their greed means they are poor role models.

‘There are a number of medical conditions that can cause overweight if left untreated. However, the vast majority of our fat people are simply greedy.

‘Pigs are usually an unhappy bunch, often not liking themselves, and therein lies their problem. They cheer themselves up by mocking each other. There is nothing I can prescribe.

‘And over the years, thousands of fat people have come to me asking what to ‘take’ to lose weight because they eat ‘almost nothing.’ I usually advise them to ‘take’ a trip to Somalia, where there really is ‘nothing’ to eat.’

‘The so-called depressives generally were not really depressed but simply felt that they did not feel as happy as life owed them. So it was up to them to improve their situation instead of going to the doctor to have their backs stroked and their noses cleaned.’

Where are child and adolescent mental health services when you need them? She will self-harm.

They are crazy exhibitionists. It is shameful how this movement exploits autistic young people and psychologically deranged women’;

‘…now this nutty white professor ‘black activist’… like so many other WOKE causes is driven by mentally disturbed middle class white women. “Mad cow disease has never gone away.”