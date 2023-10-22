Andy Lee’s loved-up post celebrating nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding draws unexpected backlash on social media as one glaring detail leaves fans fuming: ‘Give her some respect’

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Comedian Andy Lee celebrated his nine-year anniversary with girlfriend Rebecca Harding this week.

To mark the occasion, the 42-year-old shared a heartwarming photo of the couple on Instagram on Friday.

‘I met this girl nine years ago today…she’s still hanging around and I still look crazy next to her!!! All the love!’ he wrote in the caption.

But the prankster’s followers couldn’t resist playfully asking questions about a possible engagement.

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend, Andy!” read one comment.

“Hurry up and ask her that one question where a yes will be the right answer,” one follower wrote.

‘9 years and you still lead her to size! give her some respect and let her know if you have no intention of marrying her!’ wrote another.

“Her hand looks terribly empty,” another fan commented.

However, a debate raged in the comments section when some followers felt suggestions of marriage had crossed a line.

‘For God sake. They don’t have to get married!! They can live a life of love without marriage!’ expressed a follower.

“Did anyone ever think that Bec might not want a ring on it?” asked another.

“Imagine how many ‘put a ring on it’ posts you’re going to get, but personally I think love is great, if you have that, who cares, it’s a beautiful thing,” another commenter offered.

“Right now I feel like you’re as good as married. It’s no one’s business whether you’re legally married or not. Be happy and be yourself,” declared another fan.

It comes just a matter of weeks after Lee answered proposal questions on KIIS FM’s Jase & Lauren.

“My 9 years (of a relationship) means I’m probably behind the curve (in terms of engagement),” he said.

Andy then joked that he would propose to Charlie Curnow if the Carlton Football Club won the AFL final.

“I could propose to Charlie Curnow any day of the week,” he added.

It comes after Andy and Rebecca recently sparked marriage rumors again as they enjoyed a romantic holiday in Italy.

In Andy’s Instagram post in July, the comedian referred to himself as Rebecca’s “husband” three times.

Alongside an image of himself sitting in a dressing room waiting for his loved one, Andy wrote: ‘As I sat in the hundredth chair that day waiting for Bec to do some more shopping, I looked to my right and saw a glimpse into the future .

“Bec’s father had found the only other seat. This is for spouse presidents around the world. You are seen… but never heard (as you should be),” he continued.

‘Upload your Chair Husband photos as a sign of solidarity. #ChairMen.’

His fans were quick to notice the reference, with a comment below the image: “Can you be called a chair man if you haven’t proposed?”

‘”Husband” huh Ando?!’ another said, while another wrote: ‘BUT… Are you a husband?’

Engagement rumors also emerged in 2020 when Andy posted a photo of Rebecca hiding her left hand as she celebrated her 30th birthday.

“Is there a ring she’s hiding under her left sleeve?” wrote one eagle-eyed follower, curious to see if the couple was about to share some exciting news.