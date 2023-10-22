original_title]

Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    By Kylie Stevens for Daily Mail Australia

    Published: 2:30 a.m. EDT, October 21, 2023 | Update: 3:30 a.m. EDT, October 21, 2023

    A man and woman are lucky to be alive after their wing-in-the-ground vessel plunged onto a reef north of Perth.

    The ship crashed 350m from shore, near Edwards Island Nature Reserve in Lancelin, shortly before 12:30pm on Saturday.

    The pilot and a passenger aged around 30 were slightly injured.

    They were brought to shore on a jet ski and are being treated by paramedics.

    A man and his passenger escaped with minor injuries after their vessel (pictured) crashed into a reef off the coast of Washington.

    A WA Police spokeswoman said the Department of Transport had been informed of the accident.

    It is understood the ship which crashed into the water is called The Mudskipper with photos of it photographed in Lancelin Bay shared on social media earlier on Saturday.

    A wing-in-ground vessel “uses a cushion of air pressure generated between the craft and the water surface to allow the craft to fly slightly above the water for certain distances », According to the Ministry of Transport.

    WIG vessels must comply with the rules and requirements applicable to vessels under the Western Australian Marine Act and the collision rules applicable to a mechanically propelled vessel.

    “WIGs are prohibited from operating in ground effect mode (while in flight) in any ‘protected waters’ of the state, without DoT approval,” the department’s website states.

    It also adds that Mudskipper is “conditionally approved” to operate in the Swan Canning Riverpark.

    The WIG crashed 350m from shore, near Edwards Island Nature Reserve, north of Perth.

