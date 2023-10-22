Meet the Gredes: The fashion powerhouse couple behind billionaire celebrity brands like Skims and Brady

Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede pose with the Amazon Innovation Award during the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.

Emma and Jens Grede are the power couple behind celebrity brands like Skims and Brady.The European couple has co-founded seven brands between them.They’ve launched multiple brands with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

Behind the glitz and glamor of celebrity apparel brands like Skims, Good American, and Brady, there’s a powerhouse couple with a resume and investment portfolio worth millions.

Emma and Jens Grede are founders, investors, and tastemakers in the fashion industry with connections from London to Hollywood. The European couple has co-founded seven brands between them. The most successful, Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and apparel brand Skims, has raised $701 million in total venture capital according to Crunchbase and was last valued at $4 billion.

The serial entrepreneurs position themselves at the cutting edge of popular culture and that’s become one of the secrets to their success, according to fashion journalist Lauren Sherman. “A big part of their approach is to move with the culture, and that they are incredibly ambitious when it comes to that mission,” she wrote for the newsletter site Puck.

Next up, the serial entrepreneurs are rumored to be behind the mysterious fast-fashion brand that Kylie Jenner is building.

Here’s a timeline of the Gredes’ lives, careers, and the brands they’ve built.

Emma Grede grew up in London and had an interest in fashion early on. Emma Grede attends a fashion event at The Glasshouse in New York City in April 2023. Craig Barritt/Getty Emma grew up in East London, England, with a single mom and three sisters. Her maiden name was Findlay. At 12 years old, she started working odd jobs and bought fashion magazines with her earnings. “As a kid I used to save my pocket money to buy Vogue, Elle, Marie Claire,” she told the Evening Standard. “I was always scraping around to find £7.50 for all three. I’d cut out every advert and file them by designer.” She studied at the London College of Fashion but dropped out for financial reasons. She interned at Gucci and worked for a fashion production company that hosted shows during London Fashion Week. Source: Forbes, The Richest Jens Grede grew up in Sweden and wanted to be a skateboarder. Jens Grede attends a Teen Vogue event in 2015. Mireya Acierto/Getty Jens grew up in Sweden and aspired to be a skateboarder. Before starting his own companies, Jens worked for independent fashion magazine Stockholm New and interior design magazine Wallpaper. While at the latter, he met his longtime business partner Erik Torstensson. Source: Business of Fashion, Financial Times Jens founded a creative agency and holding company. Jens Grede speaks at an AOL event in 2014. John Lamparski/Getty Images In 2003, Jens and Torstensson launched a holding group called Saturday Group, which owned creative agencies and later became Wednesday Agency Group. The company was acquired by advertising agency BBDO Worldwide in 2016 for an undisclosed amount. Jens and Torstensson stayed on as chairman and executive creative director, respectively. Source: Business of Fashion Emma founded her first company when she was 24 years old. Emma Grede appears on an episode of the “Today” show in April 2023. NBC/Getty Images In 2008, Emma founded Independent Talent Brand Worldwide, a talent management and entertainment marketing agency. Emma was the CEO of ITB until marketing and PR agency Rogers & Cowan acquired the company in 2018 for an undisclosed amount. Source: Capitala, Forbes Jens invested in Emma’s company and the two began dating. Erik Torstensson, Emma Grede, Oscar Engelbert and Jens Grede attend a Frame Denim dinner party in London in 2014. David M. Benett/Getty Images Emma and Jens met in 2006 and began dating in 2008. He and Torstensson became founding shareholders in her company. Emma and Jens got married in 2012 and moved from London to Los Angeles in 2017. The couple has four children. Source: Forbes, Instagram, Business of Fashion The couple forged major celebrity brand partnerships at a time when influencer marketing was just taking hold. Actress Natalie Portman was the face of Miss Dior perfume ads. Visual China Group/Getty ITB and Saturday Group were at the forefront of influencer marketing and secured high-profile advertising campaigns like Natalie Portman for Dior and Justin Beiber for Calvin Klein underwear. Emma, Jens, and Torstensson exited ITB when it was acquired by Rogers & Cowan. Source: Capitala, Forbes, Financial Times Jens cofounded the denim brand Frame in 2012. Jens Grede, fashion model Karlie Kloss, and Erik Torstensson during a Karlie Kloss x Frame Denim event at Bergdorf Goodman in 2015 in New York City. Adela Loconte/Getty Images Alongside Torstensson, Jens launched Frame in 2012. The company became known for its skinny jeans and found a cult following thanks to celebrities like Taylor Swift and Reese Witherspoon and supermodels like Karlie Kloss and Gigi Hadid. In 2019, Sourcing Journal reported that Frame was believed to have generated an annual sales volume of more than $130 million in 2018 and was seeking private equity investors. Source: Business of Fashion, People, Sourcing Journal Emma cofounded Good American with Khloé Kardashian in 2016. Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede attend the Good American Miami Launch Party. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Emma initially pitched the idea for a size-inclusive denim brand to Kris Jenner, after they’d gotten to know one another at fashion shows. Jenner suggested she work with her daughter Khloé Kardashian. Emma and Khloé launched Good American in 2016 with jeans in sizes 00 to 24. The company says it generated $1 million in sales the first day. Over the years, Good American expanded to non-denim apparel, swimwear, shoes, and activewear. The brand now carries up to size 32. As CEO of Good American, Emma runs the business side while Khloé handles design and marketing. Jens is an investor in the company. Source: Forbes, Business of Fashion The Gredes cofounded Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand, Skims. Kim Kardashian’s Skims launched in 2019 and features shapewear in a variety of sizes and skin tones. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Kim Kardashian approached Jens and Emma with her vision to create an inclusive shapewear brand. They launched Skims in 2019, with shapewear in a variety of sizes and skin tones. Later, the brand expanded into underwear, swim, loungewear, and activewear. The brand currently sells apparel in sizes XXS to 5XL. In July, Skims raised $270 million in funding and received a $4 billion valuation. Jens is the CEO of the company, while Emma is a founding partner and the chief product officer. Jens told the New York Times that the company is profitable and on track to hit $750 million in sales this year. The company plans to go public, though neither Kim Kardashian or Jens have commented on the timing. Source: Insider, New York Times The couple bought a $24 million mansion in Bel Air, California. An aerial view of the Bel Air Los Angeles neighborhood with mansions and golf course. David Sucsy/Getty The 1930s-era home is about 12,000 square feet and belonged to fellow fashion entrepreneur Serge Azria, who founded Joie and Current/Elliot. Azria sold the estate in 2020 for $24 million, according to public records. The house has seven bedrooms, a library, a gym, and a pool. Before they bought the house, Emma said that she and Jens visited many times for meetings with Azria. The couple has a second home in Malibu. Source: British Vogue, Magazine C, Mansion Global , Variety Emma was a guest shark on “Shark Tank” and invested in Black female founders. Emma Grede was the first Black female guest shark on Shark Tank. Christopher Willard/Getty Emma appeared on season 13, which aired in 2021, becoming the show’s first Black female shark. She invested in three startups owned by Black female founders: satin-lined hoodie brand Kin, reusable breast milk bag Junobie, and natural cosmetics brand Range Beauty. “I didn’t want to be just another Instagram activist, or a fashion brand only talking about token ‘diversity’; I wanted to act,” Emma told the Financial Times about her experience in the US. “I realized the difference in narrative: compared to the UK at least, it’s much harder to be a Black woman CEO in the States, and the opportunities just aren’t the same. I wanted to change that.” Source: Essence, Technical.ly, Inside Indiana Business, Essence, Financial Times Jens cofounded Tom Brady’s apparel brand. Tom Brady attends the premiere of the film “80 for Brady” in Los Angeles in January 2023. Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images In 2021, Jens partnered with NFL quarterback Tom Brady to create Brady, an athletic apparel brand. It was positioned to challenge brands like Nike and Adidas, but the brand recently appeared to slow down its product launches and social media posts. Source: Glossy Emma cofounded Kris Jenner’s cleaning brand. Emma Grede and Kris Jenner in the front row of Rachel Zoe’s Fall 2018 collection presentation. John Salangsang/Getty The Gredes have become close collaborators with the Kardashian-Jenner family. In 2021, Emma and Kris Jenner launched Safely, a brand that sells plant-based safe cleaning products. “Part of the beauty of the partnership is we’re all very clear about our roles and what we’re doing,” Emma told Forbes of working with the reality-TV moguls. “But there’s an enormous amount of respect for one another and what each person brings to the party.” Source: Forbes The couple won a coveted CFDA award for Skims. Amazon Fashion President Muge Erdirik Dogan, Kim Kardashian, Jens Grede, and Emma Grede pose with the Amazon Innovation Award during the CFDA Fashion Awards at Casa Cipriani on November 07, 2022, in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images At the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America awards — the Oscars of fashion — Amazon presented Emma, Jens, and Kim Kardashian with its first Innovation Award for their work with Skims. In 2022, Emma secured a spot on Forbes’ list of America’s richest self-made women. Emma Grede attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in 2022. Taylor Hill/Getty Images Emma debuted at No. 77 on the top 100 list. The business publication first reported that the founder had a $360 million net worth, which included her 8% stake in Skims. In 2023, Emma was No. 84 on the list with a $320 million estimated net worth. Source: Forbes, Forbes The Gredes are behind Kylie Jenner’s next brand, according to fashion insiders. Kylie Jenner started Kylie Cosmetics in 2015. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Kylie is the next Kardashian-Jenner sister to link up with the Gredes. In July, fashion journalist Lauren Sherman reported that the Gredes’ team had begun interviewing candidates for the project. Source: Puck

