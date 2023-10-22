Tenenti: Head of the UNIFIL mission visits its area of ​​operations to assess the current situation

NNA – UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, said in a statement, that ldquo;the Head of the UNIFIL Mission and Commander-in-Chief, Major General Aroldo Lazzaro, is visiting the UNIFIL area of ​​operations to assess the current situation, and to speak with peacekeepers, to learn about their concerns.rdquo;

He added: quot;UNIFIL continues to be fully committed to its mission of restoring stability in southern Lebanon and is making every effort to prevent an escalation of hostilities.quot;

