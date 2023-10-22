Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Tenenti: Head of the UNIFIL mission visits its area of ​​operations to assess the current situation

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – UNIFIL spokesperson, Andrea Tenenti, said in a statement, that ldquo;the Head of the UNIFIL Mission and Commander-in-Chief, Major General Aroldo Lazzaro, is visiting the UNIFIL area of ​​operations to assess the current situation, and to speak with peacekeepers, to learn about their concerns.rdquo;

    He added: quot;UNIFIL continues to be fully committed to its mission of restoring stability in southern Lebanon and is making every effort to prevent an escalation of hostilities.quot;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy