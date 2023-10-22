Israeli Embassy in Nicosia targeted in midnight explosion

NNA – In the early hours of Saturday morning, local authorities were alerted to an explosion near the Israeli embassy, raising concerns about the security situation in the area.

The incident unfolded at approximately 01:40 AM when an explosion resonated near the Israeli embassy, situated on Ioannis Gryparis Street in Nicosia. Promptly responding to the report, police personnel arrived at the scene to assess the situation.

During their initial examination, law enforcement officers discovered a small metal object approximately 30 meters away from the embassy. This object was found to contain a limited amount of pyrotechnic material that had been detonated, thankfully without causing any significant damage.

Further investigation led to the apprehension of two individuals in the vicinity who were behaving suspiciously and approaching a nearby vehicle. Inside this vehicle, police discovered two knives and a hammer, prompting the arrest of the 21-year-old owner of the car on charges of stabbing and possession of an offensive instrument.

The individuals in question comprise a 17-year-old, a 20-year-old, and two 21-year-olds, all of whom are currently being interrogated by authorities at the Nicosia Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Local law enforcement agencies are actively pursuing a comprehensive inquiry into this incident. As part of their efforts, the immediate vicinity where the explosion occurred has been cordoned off, and various tests are underway to determine the nature and origin of the explosive device.

This incident near the Israeli embassy has sparked concerns regarding security in the area, and authorities are diligently working to gather more information and ensure the safety of the community. Further updates on this developing story will be provided as details emerge.

