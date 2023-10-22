Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General – on the situation in the Middle East

NNA – A statementnbsp;today by the United Nation#39;s Secretary-General#39;s spokesperson,nbsp;Stephane Dujarric, indicated that, quot;The Secretary-General is grateful for the assistance of the Emir of Qatar for his efforts to secure the release of two Americans who had been held hostage in Gaza. nbsp;

The Secretary-General renews his call for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. nbsp;

He calls once again for unhindered and sustained humanitarian access in Gaza; full respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians; as well as for a concerted effort by the international community to avoid a wider regional spill-over of the conflict.quot;

