Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Statement attributable to the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General – on the situation in the Middle East

    Oct 21, 2023

    NNA – A statementnbsp;today by the United Nation#39;s Secretary-General#39;s spokesperson,nbsp;Stephane Dujarric, indicated that, quot;The Secretary-General is grateful for the assistance of the Emir of Qatar for his efforts to secure the release of two Americans who had been held hostage in Gaza. nbsp;

    The Secretary-General renews his call for an immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. nbsp;

    He calls once again for unhindered and sustained humanitarian access in Gaza; full respect for international humanitarian law and the protection of civilians; as well as for a concerted effort by the international community to avoid a wider regional spill-over of the conflict.quot;

