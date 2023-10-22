Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    King of Bahrain: We reject the displacement of the people of Gaza from their land and the land of their ancestors

    Oct 21, 2023

    NNA – In his delivered address at the Cairo Peace Summit, Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa affirmed ldquo;the Kingdomrsquo;s rejection of the violations against the Palestinian people and the violation of all international humanitarian laws,rdquo; stressing ldquo;the solution to the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders.rdquo;

    He stressed quot;Egypt#39;s pivotal role in the Palestinian issue as well as in consolidating stability in the Middle East region, which is the usual role of sisterly Egypt.quot;

    He stressed that quot;the escalation must be stopped, military operations must end, and civilians on both sides must be protected,quot; adding: quot;There will be no stability in the Middle East without securing the rights of the brotherly Palestinian people and achieving comprehensive peace,quot; according to quot;Russia Today.quot;

