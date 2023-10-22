Jordan’s Monarch at the Cairo Summit: Israel is committing a war crime in Gaza

NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed in his speech before the Cairo Peace Summit that ldquo;Israel is committing a war crime in Gaza, and the violent bombing campaign on the Strip is fierce and rejected at various levels.rdquo;

He said: quot;When the bombing stops, Israel will not be held accountable, the injustice of the occupation will continue, and the world will turn its back until a new cycle of violence begins.quot;

He continued, quot;The bloodshed we are witnessing today is the price of failure to achieve tangible progress towards a political horizon that achieves peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.quot;

King Abdullah underlined that quot;the Israeli leadership must realize that there is no military solution to its security concerns and that it cannot continue to marginalize fivenbsp;million Palestinians living under its occupation.quot;

He stressed, quot;We will work to stop this humanitarian catastrophe that is pushing our region into the abyss,quot; as reported by quot;Russia Today.quot;

