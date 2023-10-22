Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Jordan’s Monarch at the Cairo Summit: Israel is committing a war crime in Gaza

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed in his speech before the Cairo Peace Summit that ldquo;Israel is committing a war crime in Gaza, and the violent bombing campaign on the Strip is fierce and rejected at various levels.rdquo;

    He said: quot;When the bombing stops, Israel will not be held accountable, the injustice of the occupation will continue, and the world will turn its back until a new cycle of violence begins.quot;

    He continued, quot;The bloodshed we are witnessing today is the price of failure to achieve tangible progress towards a political horizon that achieves peace for Palestinians and Israelis alike.quot;

    King Abdullah underlined that quot;the Israeli leadership must realize that there is no military solution to its security concerns and that it cannot continue to marginalize fivenbsp;million Palestinians living under its occupation.quot;

    He stressed, quot;We will work to stop this humanitarian catastrophe that is pushing our region into the abyss,quot; as reported by quot;Russia Today.quot;

    nbsp;

    ============

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy