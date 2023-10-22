Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Guterres confirms from Cairo: It is time to act to end this horrific nightmare

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , ,

    NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres affirmed today, Saturday, during the Cairo Peace Summit, that ldquo;it is time to end this horrific nightmare,rdquo; in reference to the war between Hamas and Israel, which has entered its fifteenth day, according to ldquo;AFP.rdquo;

    Guterres said, quot;The two-state solution is the only realistic basis for peace and stability…It is time to work to end this horrific nightmare and work to build a future worthy of the dreams of the children of Palestine and Israel.quot;

    nbsp;

    ===========

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy