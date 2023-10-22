Guterres confirms from Cairo: It is time to act to end this horrific nightmare

NNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antoacute;nio Guterres affirmed today, Saturday, during the Cairo Peace Summit, that ldquo;it is time to end this horrific nightmare,rdquo; in reference to the war between Hamas and Israel, which has entered its fifteenth day, according to ldquo;AFP.rdquo;

Guterres said, quot;The two-state solution is the only realistic basis for peace and stability…It is time to work to end this horrific nightmare and work to build a future worthy of the dreams of the children of Palestine and Israel.quot;

