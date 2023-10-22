Death toll in Gaza rises to 4,385 persons

NNA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced today that the death toll in Gaza has risen to 4,385 people, and that 70% of the victims are children, women and the elderly, since the outbreak of war on October 7, according to ldquo;AFP.rdquo;

The ministry said in a brief statement, quot;The total number of victims of the aggression reached 4,385 martyrs, including 1,756 children and 967 women, in addition to 13,561 wounded.quot;

It added that quot;70% of the victims of the Israeli aggression are children, women and the elderly.quot;

