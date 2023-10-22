Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Abbas from Cairo: We will not allow our people to be displaced and we will remain steadfast

    NNA – Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stressed that ldquo;security and peace will only be achieved by implementing the two-state solution based on international legitimacy,rdquo; adding: ldquo;We will not accept displacement and will remain steadfast no matter the challenges.rdquo;

    Abbas said at the Cairo Peace Summit: ldquo;We warn against attempts to displace our people in Gaza outside, and we also warn against expulsions of Palestinians from their homes and displacement from Jerusalem or the West Bank,rdquo; according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

