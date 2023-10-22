Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Saudi Foreign Minister: We reject the forced displacement of the Palestinian people

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, affirmed that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people to obtain their full legitimate rights.

    He said during his participation today in the Cairo Peace Summit: ldquo;We reject attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians, and we express our disappointment in the inability of the UN Security Council to take a position on the current crisis in Gaza so far, and we demand the immediate opening of safe humanitarian corridors.rdquo;

    He added: ldquo;The tragic events in Palestine necessitate urgent action for a ceasefire,rdquo; according to ldquo;Russia Today.rdquo;

    He continued: quot;We call on the international community to take serious action, take a firm stance against Israel, and force it to respect international humanitarian law.quot;

