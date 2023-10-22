Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    New York Times: The Biden administration warned Israel of the dangers of attacking Hezbollah

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – The New York Times revealed that Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant proposed last week a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, but his proposal was met with caution by his prime minister and an American warning, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

    The newspaper noted, ldquo;Gallant informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that he called last week for a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, but his proposal was rejected by other officials.rdquo;

    Gallant said that Israel#39;s main military effort should focus on Hezbollah because it poses a greater threat than Hamas.

