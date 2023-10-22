Al-Sisi at the Cairo Summit opening: Egypt condemns the targeting of civilians and expresses its astonishment at the world’s position, which is content to watch the suffering of Gaza

NNA – Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi said at the opening of the Cairo summit, ldquo;The whole world is awaiting our position today,rdquo; noting that ldquo;Egypt condemns and expresses its astonishment at the worldrsquo;s position as it watches 2.5 million Palestinians suffering in the Gaza Strip.rdquo;

He stressed that quot;Egypt paid a huge price for peace in the region.quot;

The Egypt Peace Summit was launched today with the participation of 31 countries and 3 international organizations so far, and the leaders of Qatar, Turkey, Greece, Palestine, the Emirates, Bahrain, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Italy, Cyprus, in addition to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antoacute;nio Guterres.

Guterres praised ldquo;the Egyptian role in ensuring the delivery of aid to the Gaza Strip through the Rafah crossing.rdquo;

The Prime Ministers of Britain, Italy, Spain, Cyprus, Turkey, and Brazil, as well as the Special Envoy of China, the American Special Envoy, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Norwegian Foreign Minister, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, and the President of the European Council were also present at the summit, according to quot;Russia Todayquot;.

