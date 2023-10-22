“No war, let us prepare for better days ahead,” reassures Saliba

NNA – Head of the ldquo;Lebanon Youth Movement,rdquo; Elie Saliba, considered in a statement on Saturday, that all apparent data, whether in Gaza or southern Lebanon, indicate that the war taking place in occupied Palestine will not expand to include Lebanon since both sides of the conflict are completely certain that the losses on both sides will not be normal, but rather very huge.

He added that quot;the Israeli enemy knows fully well that every loss it inflicts on Lebanon will be matched by a loss of the same size for itself, and it is unable to bear more collapses in front of its people and the countries that support it in its crimes…rdquo;

Saliba continued to indicate that as aid beginsnbsp;to enter Gaza, thisnbsp;is an essential indicator that the battle is about to end because the enemy is no longer able to continue the confrontation after sustaining the largest human and material losses since its establishment as an entity usurping Palestinian lands.quot;

quot;Despite all that has been said, the sisterly Arab countries will not leave Lebanon if the Israeli enemy launches a war against it, and the Lebanese will have no choice but to adhere to their national unity…but there will be no war in the foreseeable future and we must get out of the state of tension in preparation for the better days ahead,quot; Saliba concluded.

=========R.Sh.