Bill Maher Goes Off on Harvard Kids for ‘Siding With Terrorists’

HBO

After 34 Harvard student groups signed a statement saying they hold Israel “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” in the wake of the Hamas attack, comedian Bill Maher had a “New Rule” for young Americans–don’t go to college.

“If you absolutely have to go, don’t go to an elite college because as recent events have shown it just makes you stupid,” he said on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. “Elite schools should no longer be called elite, just say expensive.”

Maher, himself an Ivy League graduate, blasted the Harvard students for their groupthink on the Israel-Hamas war.

