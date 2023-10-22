Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    Bill Maher Goes Off on Harvard Kids for ‘Siding With Terrorists’

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , ,
    Bill Maher Goes Off on Harvard Kids for ‘Siding With Terrorists’

    HBO

    After 34 Harvard student groups signed a statement saying they hold Israel “entirely responsible for all unfolding violence” in the wake of the Hamas attack, comedian Bill Maher had a “New Rule” for young Americans–don’t go to college.

    “If you absolutely have to go, don’t go to an elite college because as recent events have shown it just makes you stupid,” he said on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday. “Elite schools should no longer be called elite, just say expensive.”

    Maher, himself an Ivy League graduate, blasted the Harvard students for their groupthink on the Israel-Hamas war.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ukraine updates: Russian missile hits Kharkiv postal center

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Ex-GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says House Republicans will be in ‘survival mode’ after the speaker tumult and the party will ‘probably get its backside rightfully handed’ to it in 2024

    Oct 21, 2023
    News

    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    Oct 21, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy