Inside Pixie Lott’s relationship with husband Oliver Chesire as the singer gives birth to her first child

Pixie Lot And Oliver Cheshire have welcomed their first child together and were seen with their baby Friday for the first time.

The 32-year-old singer has not yet officially announced the birth of their child, but was seen smiling while pushing a stroller during a walk with 35-year-old Oliver.

The couple first announced their baby news in June, after keeping the pregnancy a secret for more than six months, and have now welcomed their first child together.

Pixie and Oliver have been dating since 2010 and eventually tied the knot in a romantic ceremony surrounded by their family in June last year.

As the couple welcomes their first child, MailOnline takes a look at their relationship and marriage.

Pixie rose to fame with her successful debut album Turn It Up in 2009 and not long after met her now husband Oliver.

The loved-up couple first met at a Select Model catwalk show in 2010 and quickly struck up a romance.

They were seen having a whole host of cozy displays during their romance and Pixie gushed about her model boyfriend Oliver.

In 2016, she praised her relationship with Oliver and spoke about what makes their romance work.

“I think every relationship is different and there are no real rules,” she said The sun.

‘Some of my friends have dated loads of people and others are still with the first person they dated, kind of like me. If it feels good, you just go with it.”

Despite their hectic schedules, which have them working thousands of miles apart, Pixie said they have learned the value of “complete trust.”

“Either I’m gone or he’s gone, and those are tough times. But we are used to it because it has been like this since the beginning,” she said.

“We have complete confidence, and I think if we didn’t have that it would be much more difficult than it is.”

Pixie previously said they were in no rush to get married and the couple got engaged in November 2016 after six years of dating.

Pixie took to Instagram to announce their engagement at the time, sharing photos of the special moment and her dazzling ring.

Oliver got down on one knee on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral as he popped the big question to a delighted Pixie.

Pixie said at the time that it was the “biggest surprise ever,” as she wrote in an Instagram caption confirming the engagement: “so happy.”

In his own post, Oliver joked that he was ‘caught red-handed’ after a fan spotted the romantic moment, with Pixie wiping away tears of joy in sweet photos.

Oliver reposted photos of the big moment, telling fans: “Caught red-handed. She just said yes.”

He added: ‘What a beautiful day and the most beautiful woman in the world said yes to me. Lucky one.’

A rep for Pixie told MailOnline at the time about the engagement: “She’s so excited and celebrating with her family – and it was the most wonderful surprise at St Paul’s Cathedral this afternoon.”

Their wedding was subsequently canceled several times due to Covid and Pixie and Oliver finally tied the knot at Ely Cathedral last June.

Speaking about the delays leading up to the wedding, Pixie admitted it had been ‘a long time coming’ as she shared her excitement.

She told New! Magazine: ‘We are now going to get to the heart of the matter. I always felt like it was so far away, but it’s really getting closer now, so we’re happy that we’re finally doing it. It’s a long time ago.’

After three cancellations, they exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony surrounded by their family and friends as a choir played.

On her special day, Pixie was the blushing bride in a beautiful Schiaparelli wedding dress designed by Daniel Roseberry.

The Mama Do singer later changed into a second bridal ensemble to throw the bouquet.

Notable guests included Sabrina Elba, Emma Weymouth, McFly’s Danny Jones and his wife Georgia Horsley, as well as TOWIE’s Tom Pearce, as photographers captured them walking to the picturesque location.

Pixie previously said they had wanted to wait to tie the knot until they could host all their guests: ‘I didn’t want to do it when there were restrictions and we couldn’t invite everyone we wanted because of the rules.

“I wanted to wait until we could have the big party.”

A year later, in June 2023, Pixie and Oliver revealed they were expecting their first child together after keeping the pregnancy a secret.

The star was already 31 weeks pregnant when she shared the happy news with her Instagram followers.

In a series of adorable snaps, Pixie showed off her blossoming baby bump in a black sports bra and leggings, while Oliver planted a kiss on her stomach.

The overjoyed couple also flashed big smiles as they held up an ultrasound photo for the camera.

Alongside the photos, she wrote, “We are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting our first child together and can’t wait to start a family of our own.”

Pixie then opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with Fashionrevealing that she and Oliver already knew whether they were having a boy or a girl.

But the singer added that she would not be having a gender reveal party as she and Oliver had decided to keep the news a secret.

She said: ‘We were so excited to find out, it’s nice to keep that information just to ourselves.

‘Feeling the little kicks with Oli was magical and I’m hooked on getting the little outfits – we’re so excited.’

Pixie spoke about her baby’s gender again as she showed off her baby bump during a Barbie-inspired shoot with her husband Oliver for Arcadia magazine.

When asked what they were most excited about when they became parents, Pixie replied: ‘Meeting the baby! We’re so excited about that, it’s crazy to think that.

“We’ve been together for so long, it’s going to be a really great new chapter to experience together.”

As for the gender of their little one, she added: “We’re keeping it a surprise. It just ended like that. I wanted to keep it a surprise to myself because I like surprises, but Ollie said, no, let’s find out.

“The day we found out what we were eating, we were jumping. Well, you (Oliver) jumped around like Tigger!’

The Mama Do hitmaker kept her fans updated on her pregnancy and shared beautiful baby bump snaps and baby updates.

In late August, Pixie hinted that she wasn’t far away from her due date when she shared a sweet photo of herself cradling her bump, alongside the caption “not long now.”

Pixie has since welcomed her baby, but she has not officially announced the news as the birth date of her first child is not yet known.

The singer and her husband Oliver were seen out and about for the first time on Friday with their little one in a stroller.