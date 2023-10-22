Colonna: Establishing a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to civilians in Gaza leads to a ceasefire

NNA – French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said that there is a need to establish a humanitarian corridor to deliver aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip and that it may lead to a ceasefire.

She added: ldquo;Distributing aid to the civilian population, starting with the most needy, requires the establishment of a humanitarian corridor, which may lead to a ceasefire,rdquo; during the Cairo Peace Summit hosted by Egypt to discuss the escalation of the war between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) in Gaza.nbsp;

Colonna continued: quot;French President Emmanuel Macron has just announced the provision of humanitarian aid worth ten million euros ($10.59 million) to the Palestinians,quot; in addition to the amount of ten million euros announced by Colonna last Sunday during a visit to Cairo, according to quot;Reutersquot;.

