German Foreign Minister: Hamas does not speak on behalf of the Palestinians

    NNA – The German Foreign Minister said that the fight against Hamas, which ldquo;does not speak on behalf of the Palestinians,rdquo; must be carried out with the utmost concern for the humanitarian situation in Gaza or risk turningnbsp;in favor of the movement.

    Annalena Baerbock said in a speech during a regional peace summit held in Cairo: ldquo;The goal of Hamas and its sponsors, who speak ldquo;only for themselves…only in the language of terrorism,rdquo; is to cause further regional escalation, an outcome that must be avoided.rdquo;

    She said: ldquo;Palestinian mothers and fathers in Gaza who struggle to provide drinking water for their children do not speak the language of terrorism…The fight against Hamas must be carried out with the greatest possible concern for the humanitarian situation of the innocent men, women, and children in Gaza,rdquo; as reported by quot;Reutersquot; news agency.nbsp;

