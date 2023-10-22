Mahfoud: For a brave initiative before the fall of the Temple over what who remains

NNA – Head of the ldquo;Change Movement,rdquo; Attorney Elie Mahfoud, called today for a courageous initiative before the collapse of the structure on whatever and whoever remains, warning that the republic is on the verge of disappearing.

He highlighted in a statement quot;the necessity of holding an urgent meeting in Bkirki, Dar al-Fatwa, or at the Druze Sheikh Aql premisesnbsp;for all parties and figuresnbsp;who refuse to plunge Lebanon into a senseless war,nbsp;and to sign a historical document in rejection of hegemony over the statersquo;s decision-making.quot;

quot;The republic is on the verge of disappearing, and there must be a courageous man who takes the initiative before the collapse of the temple over what and who remains,rdquo; Mahfoud underlined.

========R.Sh.