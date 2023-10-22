Experts warn against these 4 popular autumn candle scents if don’t want your home to smell tacky

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

TThere’s no better way to welcome fall than by lighting a scented candle and curling up indoors under a blanket.

However, some popular fall-themed candle scents run the risk of becoming a little too popular — and instead of giving off a luxurious scent, your home is more likely to smell like everyone else’s home.

Jennifer Sturgill, co-founder of US-based Unplug Soy Candles, shared Life etc: ‘With the changing of the seasons, it’s officially the time when all the cliché apple-picking smells will flood homes across the country.

“But some of us prefer more subdued, sophisticated scents throughout the home.”

The expert revealed these are the four over-the-top scents to avoid and what to use instead this fall…

1. PUMPKIN SPICE

Almost as soon as the first leaves turn orange, the internet goes wild looking for pumpkin spice – whether it’s in lattes, cookies or even candles.

The scent of warm pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves blends into a sweet, comforting scent.

However, expert Heidi Stojanovic, co-founder of Foton Candles, said it’s a “cliché” you want to avoid in your home.

She explained that a more ‘neutral’ scent can also bring a warm, cozy atmosphere to your home, without being overbearing and ‘suffocating’.

Use instead: A warming scent that is less sweet is cardamom, a spice made from the seeds of several plants in the genera Elettaria and Amomum from the Zingiberaceae family.

It is known as one of the most expensive spices in the world and can add a luxurious scent to your home.

2. SUGAR COOKIE

Although sugar cookie is also a popular scent this season, according to the expert, it is far from refined.

The notes of warm, buttery vanilla sugar often make this sweet, spicy scent too overpowering.

Use instead: Jennifer advises that scents like suede or leather can still create that warm and cozy atmosphere without making your house smell like a bakery.

Although it is an unexpected fall scent, it can give your home a chicer, more sophisticated atmosphere.

3. APPLE PIE

There’s nothing like the smell of warm apple pie straight from the oven, but in candle form it doesn’t quite have the same effect.

The expert says the sweeter aromas “lack depth and dimension” and typically don’t serve as a luxury scent.

She admits that some people may fall for the “gimmicky” scents, but are better off with something more opulent.

Use instead: Heidi says that more natural fruit flavors like fresh apples, figs or berries are less likely to smell like artificial, overly manufactured fragrances.

However, the comforting, naturally sweet notes will be a nod to pies and other seasonal foods.

4. CARAMEL TOFFEE

Although the sticky, sweet smell of caramel is enough to make your mouth water, experts don’t recommend it unless you have a pan of hot sugar on the stove.

Use instead: The experts claim that a cinnamon-scented candle is a good alternative as it brings back memories of sticky buns freshly baked in the morning.

Some other woody herbs can also ‘wrap you in a warm hug’ while adding a luxurious feel to a room.

According to the experts, some woody scents are worth buying in the fall – and you can enjoy them right up to Christmas.