Syria condemns statements by the EU, France, and Britain on Chemical Weapons Convention

ldquo;Syria strongly condemned statements by the European Union, France and Britain against it regarding the so-called of the tenth anniversary of Syria accession to Chemical Weapons Convention,rdquo; Foreign and Expatriates Ministry said in statement on Saturday.

All the distortion of facts falls within the framework of hostile positions, misleading campaigns, and fabrications launched by the Europe Union (EU), France, and Britain against Syria over the past years, the Foreign Ministry said.

ldquo;Syria assures that it has complied with all obligations arising from its accession to the Chemical Weapons Convention and cooperated with Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons(OPCW) completely ,resulting in the elimination of all components of its chemical program , a fact that was recognized by the Technical Secretariat of the Organization and the United Nations,ldquo; the ministry added.

The Foreign Ministry criticized that the pressure exerted by the West on the OPCW and its technical secretariat caused the latter to lose its professionalism and issue politicized reports, becoming a tool at the service of the agendas of Western countries.

The ministry indicated that the Western countries, on top, the United States, France and Britain, practiced a policy of double standards, and imposed inhumane and illegitimate coercive measures on the Syrian people, and attempted to aimed at blackmail the Syrian State by obstructing humanitarian and development work and linking any aid or early recovery projects to conditions that violate norms, and values of humanitarian work.

The ministry concluded that the stance of the European Union and the West on Israeli aggression against the occupied Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip, once again reflects Western hegemonic and colonialism policies, which must be stopped. —- SANA

