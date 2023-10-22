This AI entrepreneur fasts for 23 hours a day. He says it helps him get to the ‘most extreme levels.’

Michael Koch says he usually eats one meal a day.

SlicedBrand

Michael Koch is the founder and CEO of HubKonnect, an AI platform.He eats the same meal every day around noon which is loaded with protein.He said his regimen isn’t about health — it’s about optimizing his performance as an entrepreneur.

The founder of an AI platform says he eats the same meal every day because it helps him perform at his peak.

Michael Koch generally fasts for 23 hours a day, eating around noon. Once a week, though, he fasts for 48 hours, and once a month, he fasts for 72 hours. This schedule puts his body in a state where he’s “very, very focused,” he told Insider.

It’s all part of what the HubKonnect CEO calls his “cognitive protocol” – a rigorous set of diet, exercise, work, and sleep habits he follows to optimize performance, and they’re detailed in his recent book called “The Performance CEO.”

Koch, 45, is most enthusiastic about intermittent fasting: “The benefits of this from a cognitive perspective, as well as a physical perspective, are amazing.”

His protocol is not about health. The former college athlete said he was used to eating healthily, and working out. When he started getting more business, though, Koch says he realized he needed to change his habits to cope with his workload.

He consulted with medical specialists, biohackers, monks, athletes, and experimented on himself, to develop the protocol he’s been following for the past five years. “This is strictly a protocol for entrepreneurs, who want to go to the most extreme levels to be able to be at their best to build,” Koch explained.

Here’s what Koch eats and drinks every day

On most days, Koch wakes up about 4 a.m. and chugs 24 ounces of “super water” containing half a teaspoon of Vitamin C, minerals, and a fourth of a teaspoon of salt. Then he has his first cup of organic black coffee.

By 4:20 a.m, he’s onto his second cup of coffee, which he boosts with a one milliliter of Lion’s Mane and L-Theanine — supplements that have been shown to improve mental function.

After three to four hours of work, and a strength training session — which he follows up with 3 grams of creatine and 85 ounces of water — he has lunch at around 12 pm. He says he eats at this time because it gives his body enough time to digest his food, so he can sleep better.

He starts off his lunch with two cups of organic bone broth. Then, he has some sort of protein — either grass-finished beef or wild-caught salmon — portioned in relation to his body weight. The amount helps him maintain the right amount of muscle mass, he said.

From there, he has two ounces of organ meat, such as liver, and four pasture-raised eggs. He finishes off his meal with an avocado, 40 raspberries, a quarter cup of pecans, and 50 grams of raw cheese.

“That meal gives me all the right nutrients that my brain needs to heal and perform,” he said.

He’ll have another cup of coffee with collagen around 2 pm, and by 5 pm, finish another 85 ounces of water. After that point he said he stops consuming all liquids too.

Koch says this approach works for him: “There’s no dogma of ‘this is a system for everyone.’ This is me sharing what I need to do to be able to continue to be a builder.”

Read the original article on Business Insider