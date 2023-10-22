Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Insurance Companies Association Chairman: MEA never insured with Lebanese insurance companies

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , ,

    NNA – Head of the Association of Insurance Companies in Lebanon, Asaad Mirza, on Saturday, issued a statement announcing that ldquo;Middle East Airlines – Lebanese Airlines has never insured with Lebanese insurance companies, despite repeated reviews with the Chairman of the Companyrsquo;s Board of Directors.rdquo;

    Mirza stressed that quot;insurance companies have never shied away from carrying out their duties, but rather put all their efforts into what concerns Lebanon and its interests.quot;

