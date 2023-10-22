Economy Minister: We are following incoming news of reduced aviation risk insurance percentages

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;:nbsp;ldquo;After reviewing the news received about reducing the percentage of aviation risk insurance, which led to reducing the number of flights to only 20%, we had a series of correspondences with experts on this subject at home and abroad, in addition to sending an invitation on Monday for an urgent meeting with the Association of Insurance Companies and all representatives of the insurance sector to discuss the issue and find appropriate solutions to maintain Lebanonrsquo;s communication with the outside.quot;

He continued, quot;However, in this reality, wenbsp;always recallnbsp;the role of the Lebanese private sector, particularlynbsp;the insurance sector, which cannot do what other companies did in such circumstances. Innbsp;addition, the absence of anynbsp;review bynbsp;the authorities responsible for monitoring and supervising the insurance sector when signing contracts for public facilities of this size will lead us to the same problem in every crisis…..May God protect Lebanon.rdquo;

