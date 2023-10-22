<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A warzone charity backed by Princess Diana has been snubbed in the latest series of The Crown.

In one of the final and defining acts of her life, the princess was seen walking through a minefield in Angola to promote the crucial work of the Halo Trust.

Now the British organization has been rejected by Netflix in its portrayal of the visit – replacing its name with a New Zealand-based group.

Footage released last week showed actress Elizabeth Debicki, who plays Diana in season six of the royal drama, reenacting the Princess of Wales’s walk across a minefield cleared by the Trust in 1997.

Debicki is seen in an exact replica of Diana’s outfit, meticulously mimicking her chunky gold earrings, blown-out hairstyle and white shirt.

In one of the final and defining acts of her life, the princess was seen walking through a minefield in Angola (pictured) to promote the crucial work of the Halo Trust.

Elizabeth Debicki wears an exact replica of Diana’s outfit (pictured), which meticulously mimics her chunky gold earrings, overblown hairstyle and white shirt

But the makers of The Crown changed one key detail: replacing the Halo Trust branded protective vest with a badge from a charity called ‘ReliefAid’.

Staff at the Halo Trust, which clears deadly landmines left behind in conflict zones, are said to be baffled by the criticism.

“We were not asked or consulted about the scene. Obviously we would have been very happy if our logo had been on the PPE, and that is what happened,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

They added: ‘Princess Diana’s advocacy helped push the 1997 landmine ban over the line and that is an incredibly powerful legacy.’

Insiders at the Halo Trust said it was ‘a shame’ that Netflix bosses chose not to include them, as the series could have promoted the cause to The Crown’s global audience of 73 million viewers.

The trust relies on donations to support its life-saving work on six continents clearing landmines and explosives.

Post readers donated £2.1 million to The Halo Trust through the Mail Force campaign following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which helped fund its work to clear minefields in regions previously besieged by Kremlin forces.

The Crown’s criticism also caused confusion 18,000 kilometers away in New Zealand, home to a real humanitarian organization called ReliefAid, which provides emergency aid to conflict zones.

“Netflix did not contact us and ReliefAid did not agree to Netflix using our name,” said Anne Bulley, director of communications for ReliefAid.

Now the British organization has been snubbed by Netflix in its portrayal of the visit – replacing its name with a New Zealand-based group

She added: “We were founded in 2015, have never worked in Angola and do not do demining.

“Netflix may wish to make a donation to The Halo Trust and ReliefAid to acknowledge their misrepresentations about both our organizations and the vital work we do to help victims of conflict.

‘I suspect the use of the name is coincidental as to my knowledge we are the only registered charity using the name ReliefAid.’

The final series, which airs from next month, explores the events surrounding Diana’s tragic death in Paris in 1997, concluding with Charles and Camilla’s royal wedding.

The controversial series has already made headlines with news that Princess Diana will appear as a ghost for an emotional reconciliation with a grieving Prince Charles.

Royal insiders suggested the final episode is likely to be considered in bad taste, especially as “deeply painful memories for members of the family are reduced to sensationalism.”

A Netflix spokesperson declined to comment.