original_title]

A London Underground driver sparked outrage today by urging passengers to chant pro-Palestinian slogans as they headed to a demonstration in solidarity with Palestinian civilians.

A video circulating online appears to show the Central Line conductor singing “Free, Free Palestine” to hundreds of people packed onto a crowded train.

It comes as the Met Police said around 100,000 people took to the streets of London in peaceful protest at 2pm on Saturday.

Others on the train told MailOnline that the driver told his passengers he wanted to join the protest but was unable to take the day off, before encouraging them to chant: “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. ‘

The chant is a controversial form of protest that some say is inherently anti-Israeli and anti-Semitic – something Palestinians and their supporters deny.

The Met Police this week issued updated guidance on the chant due to the strength of the feeling it evokes, saying officers will not treat it as illegal unless it is specifically used to intimidate members of the Jewish community.

Protesters during a pro-Palestinian march organized by the Stop the War Coalition and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in central London

Thousands of people took to the streets of London on Saturday to take part in peaceful protests in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

A force statement read: “A particular song that has been the subject of extensive discussion is “Palestine will be free, from the river to the sea.”

“It’s a chant that has been heard frequently during pro-Palestinian protests for many years. We are well aware of the strength of feeling towards her.

“While we could consider scenarios in which chanting these words might be illegal, such as outside of a synagogue or Jewish school, or directly against a Jewish person or group in an attempt to intimidate them, It is likely that its use in a broader protest context, such as that in our country, anticipating this weekend, would not constitute an offense and would not result in arrests.

As hundreds of protesters boarded the Central Line tube at Bond Street for the short journey to Marble Arch just after midday, those on board told MailOnline that the driver announced: ‘Sorry, I can’t join your protest today, I couldn’t get the day off. But you have my full support. Join me in chanting “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Among the passengers was Wendy Henry, who said: “I couldn’t believe what I was hearing. The driver wanted to stir up anti-Israeli feelings, and the atmosphere quickly became very ugly.

“The noise in the cars of the pro-Palestinian demonstrators was deafening and aggressive. The driver should have been concerned about the safety of all passengers, but he began to encourage intimidating and hostile slogans.

Metro passengers could be seen joining in with the conductor’s chants.

“Transport for London should launch an immediate investigation into its actions. Its intention was to stir up mob sentiment. Although I felt very angry, I wasn’t really surprised that this was happening in Sadiq’s London Khan.

She continued: “I have lived and worked in London for over forty years and I can say that I have never felt so vulnerable and isolated.”

But many on board disagreed, and video footage showed the driver being cheered and applauded by passengers who appeared to be in good spirits.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in central London also chanted “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, despite ongoing controversy over the meaning of the slogan.

Interior Minister Suella Braverman has already called the slogan anti-Semitic and said it was “widely understood” to call for the destruction of Israel.

Jewish groups, including the Board of Deputies, the Jewish Leadership Council and the Community Security Trust, have asked prosecutors to clarify whether chanting the slogan constitutes a criminal offense.

However, those defending the slogan describe it as a “longstanding protest song” calling for a homeland for the Palestinian people.

London minister Paul Scully said staff should “focus on day-to-day work” and warned of stoking tensions in the capital.

He said: “At a time when there is not enough emphasis on the difference between Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks and the legitimate concerns of Palestinians in Gaza, it is really important that Londoners do not instigate the tension in our capital where Jews live in peace alongside Palestinians. Muslims.

“An informed protest can bring change. But current trends may cause division and fear within communities, increasing the threat to the safety of some passengers traveling among these crowds.

He suggested Labor Mayor Sadiq Khan and Transport for London (TfL) “need to focus staff on the day-to-day work of moving people safely from point A to point B”.

The Metropolitan Police said British Transport Police were aware of the incident and had carried out an investigation.

The video also divided opinion online, with many social media users calling the driver “amazing” and a “legend”.

Others, however, called for the driver to be sacked, with one viewer writing: “It’s a shame.”

Transport for London has been contacted for comment.