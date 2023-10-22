Sweden’s Foreign Ministry issues travel advisory to its citizens in Lebanon

NNA – The Swedish Embassy in Beirut circulated the below travel advisory issued to its citizens in Lebanon:nbsp;

quot;As of 19 October 2023, the Ministry for Foreign Affairs urges all Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country following further deterioration of the security situation.

The following advice against travel applies:

The Ministry for Foreign Affairs advises against all travel to Lebanon and encourages Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country.nbsp;This advice applies until further notice.

The security situation in Lebanon could quickly deteriorate. The Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Sweden#39;s Embassy in Beirut are following developments closely and encouraging Swedes in Lebanon to leave the country while flights are still available.

Ensure that your travel documents are in order before leaving Lebanon.

Furthermore, we encourage Swedes in the country to exercise great caution, stay informed of developments in Lebanon and the region, and follow the advice of local authorities. Swedes are also encouraged to continuously check Embassy travel information on the quot;UD Resklarquot; app or Sweden Abroad, and register on the list of Swedish citizens abroad.quot;

