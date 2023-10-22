Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave steps down in wake of controversy over his Israel comments

Web Summit CEO Paddy Cosgrave resigned Saturday.

Paddy Cosgrave, the CEO of Web Summit, said Saturday he was resigning with immediate effect. His decision comes after a slew of major companies and tech leaders pulled out of the conference following his comments on Israel’s response to the Hamas terrorist attacks.

“Unfortunately, my personal comments have become a distraction from the event, and our team, our sponsors, our startups and the people who attend. I sincerely apologize again for any hurt I have caused,” he said in a statement sent to Insider.

Cosgrave initially lambasted Israel’s response to the attacks, saying that “war crimes are war crimes even when committed by allies, and should be called out for what they are,” in a post on X on October 13.

He subsequently issued an apology for the “timing” of his comments, on October 17, saying he understood they had caused “profound hurt” and that he “unequivocally” supported “Israel’s right to exist and to defend itself.”

However, Cosgrave also alluded to his prior remarks, saying “Israel should adhere to international law and the Geneva Conventions – ie, not commit war crimes.”

Cosgrave’s comments sparked an uproar among tech leaders, many of whom canceled their appearances at next month’s conference. Major companies including Intel and Siemens — two of the major sponsors — also announced they were pulling out this week.

The conference — one of Europe’s biggest tech events — is to take place November 13 to 16 in Lisbon, with 70,000 delegates, a Web Summit spokesperson previously told Insider.

A representative said a new CEO would be appointed as soon as possible and that the conference would proceed as planned.

