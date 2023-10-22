Free South Africa vs. England live stream: Where to watch Rugby World Cup online from anywhere

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

A chance for redemption today as previous finalists, England, take on current holders South Africa in the Rugby World Cup semi-final. Better yet, just as we’ve shown throughout every game of the tournament, we can help show you where to watch the South Africa vs. England live stream for free, wherever you are in the world.

New Zealand awaits in next week’s final, and South Africa will begin as favorites today. They were narrowly beaten by Ireland in the group stages but have been on fine form since and even put away France in the quarters. England have had a much easier route to the semis thanks to a favorable draw and haven’t really been tested at all. So the pressure’s on, even more so given their poor Six Nations showing earlier in the year. Untested can potentially mean more rested bodies, though, which might be the edge they need against the Springboks if they want to avenge that 2019 final defeat.

If you don’t have a proper watch option in your country, don’t worry; we’ve been able to help show our readers how to watch the Rugby World Cup live streams for free using a VPN for every game so far. Short for virtual private network, these handy apps let your devices mimic various international locations of your choosing so that you can hop onto one of the all-inclusive streaming sources listed below.

South Africa. vs. England live stream quick links:

Access FREE live streams internationally via ExpressVPN (try it risk-free for 30 days)USA: NBC via Peacock ($5.99 monthly)UK: ITVX (free)Australia: Stan Sport (30-day free trial + $15 monthly Stan Sport add-on) / When: Today, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CET / 5 a.m. (Sun) AEST

Where to watch South Africa. vs. England Rugby World Cup live streams free from anywhere

You can catch all of the Rugby World Cup action, including South Africa. vs. England, using the free ITVX live stream in the United Kingdom, which offers up every match of this year’s Rugby World Cup. While ITVX is a UK-based platform, you can access it from anywhere using a VPN.

A VPN virtually changes your devices’ location, so apps and websites think you’re connecting from servers within those countries. In the case of the Rugby World Cup, you can connect through a UK server, and ITV will let you in with no fuss after creating a free email login.

Don’t have a VPN? There’s a fantastic offer right now on the best VPN service we’ve tested and have been using for years for streaming and beefing up our online security. You can pick up ExpressVPN, save up to 49% on the usual price, and get three months for free. It’s the best investment in your sports-watching future if you know you’ll want to watch more international sports streams. If you’re unsatisfied, there’s a hassle-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Want to learn more about the product? Take a look at our ExpressVPN review.

How to watch South Africa. vs. England with a VPN

Sign up for a VPN if you don’t have one.Install it on the device you’re using to watch the game.Turn it on and set it to a UK location.Go to: ITVX.Sign in/create a free login and watch the match.When: Today, 3 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. BST / 9 p.m. CET / 5 a.m. (Sun) AEST

How to watch South Africa. vs. England in the USA

NBC is the exclusive broadcast partner for the Rugby World Cup in the United States. All games will stream live on its Peacock streaming service (starts at just $5.99 monthly).

You’ll also find over a dozen select matches on its network news arm, CNBC (available on live TV streaming services like Sling Blue + News Extra, currently just $20 for your first month). Or, if you have a VPN, you can watch all of the Rugby World Cup matches for free using ITVX, as described above.

Rugby World Cup schedule

Below is a full schedule of upcoming Rugby World Cup games that will run through the October 28 final. All times below are in US Eastern.

Semi-finals

Saturday, October 21

England vs. South Africa, 3 p.m. ET (free on ITVX)

Bronze Final (Third-place matchup)

Friday, October 27

Argentina vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (free on ITVX)

Final

Saturday, October 28

New Zealand vs. TBD, 3 p.m. ET (free on ITVX)

Note: The use of VPNs is illegal in certain countries, and using VPNs to access region-locked streaming content might constitute a breach of the terms of use for certain services. Insider does not endorse or condone the illegal use of VPNs.

