Nottingham Forest 2-2 Luton Town: Hatters fight back to cancel out Chris Wood’s second-half brace with stoppage time goal to leave points shared at City Ground

Chris Wood’s second half was assisted by Antony Elanga for the equalizer

Luton’s late substitutions had an impact on the match, splitting the points at 2-2

Nottingham Forest are now 15th in the table, with Luton two places behind them

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Luton fought back from two down with late goals from Chiedozie Ogbene and Elijah Adebayo, adding a precious point to their survival fund.

Nottingham Forest thought they had secured victory when Chris Wood scored his second of the match to give them a 2–0 lead in the 76th minute.

Steve Cooper’s side controlled the match and deserved the lead, but the visitors provided a spirited finish.

Ogebene got them back into the game when he pounced on a defensive error from Forest and Adebayo, criticized for missing a sitter in his last appearance against Tottenham, produced a brilliant equalizer in the second minute of extra time and sent a long pass onto his chest and low past goalkeeper Matt Turner.

Those on the away side erupted, but it felt like a defeat for the home crowd at the City Ground.

Luton Town fought back from two goals down to grab a precious point

Chiedozie Ogbene started the comeback with the first lead for the visitors in the 83rd minute

Elijah Adebayo completed the turnaround in the second minute of extra time

Your browser does not support iframes.

Forest had the better win in the first half. Wood, who took the lead again in the absence of Taiwo Awoniyi, had three tries before the break. The first was saved by Thomas Kaminski, the second was deflected by Teden Mengi and the third, a header, went wide of the goal.

DEAL FACTS AND PLAYER RATINGS Forest (4-3-3): Turner 6; Aurier 5.5 (Aina 87), Boly 6 (Worrall 78), Murillo 6, Toffolo 6; Dominguez 6 (Yates 78), Mangala 6.5, Sangare 7 (Kouyate 78); Gibbs White 7.5, Wood 8, Elanga 7 (Williams 87). Subs: Vlachodimos, Williams, Santos, Niakhate, Aguilera, Aina Goals: Hout 48, 76 Bookings: Sangare, Gibbs-White, Murillo, Manager: Steve Cooper 6.5 Luton (4-4-2): Kaminski 7; Burke 6 (Kabore 55, 6), Lockyer 6.5, Mengi 6, Doughty 6.5; Ogbene 7, Nakamba 6.5, Mpanzu 5 (Barkley 72, 7.5), Chong 6.5 (Townsend 72, 7); Morris 6 (Woodrow 82), Brown 5 (Adebayo 72, 7.5). Subs: Krul, Osho, Giles, Luker Goals: Ogbene 83, Adebayo 90+2 Bookings Administrator: Rob Edwards 7 Ref: Sam Barrott6 Att: 29,361

The Luton keeper thwarted Harry Toffolo and Ibrahim Sangare, who had gone over early in the match and should have opened the scoring with the last kick of the first half, when a cross from the right from Morgan Gibbs-White went his way was led by Kaminski. Inexplicably, Sangare shot his effort wide of the gaping goal.

It was a break for the visitors who worked hard without creating many clear-cut chances. Tahith Chong, on the left, tormented Serge Aurier for a while and forced Turner into his only save for the first half. Chong fired the shot from 30 yards sweetly, but straight at the goalkeeper.

Forest found the breakthrough shortly after the restart, a sweeping move with their front three with Gibbs-White to Anthony Elanga to Wood, on the move from right to left, who took a tap and beat advancing keeper Kaminski with his left foot.

His goal broke the game open and the Kiwi should have scored again moments later, drifting away from Luton captain Tom Lockyer to pounce on a tempting Gibbs-White cross. He generated enough power, but his header was too high.

Jacob Brown missed a wonderful opportunity to level the score when he unknowingly headed an Ogbene cross at Turner.

And Luton flickered shortly after a three-way substitution. Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend added some creative quality on his debut but Forest were still dangerous on the counter-attack as the visitors took risks and Wood scored his second.

Elanga delivered a teasing cross from the left and Wood headed a header into the far post.

That should have been that, but Cooper’s team gave Luton hope when they failed to clear a free-kick and Ogbene pounced on the ricocheting ball to score his first Premier League goal.

There was a delay when VAR ruled offside, but the goalscorer was ruled fair and the visitors were encouraged by eight minutes of added time as Adebayo drove home to make it 2-2.

Wood thought he had a winner for a hat-trick, a low finish on a corner, but he was a yard offside and the Luton fans sang about staying up as they left Nottingham.