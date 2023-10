NNA – The US State Department announced today that Secretary Anthony Blinken contactednbsp;Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday, expressing ldquo;growing concerns about the escalating tensions on Lebanonrsquo;s southern border.rdquo;

Ministry spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement that Blinken also affirmed ldquo;the United Statesrsquo; support for the Lebanese people.rdquo;

=========R.Sh.