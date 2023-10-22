More than 50 Arab Lebanese figures, including Presidents Gemayel, Sleiman, Siniora, Jumblatt, address a message to the “Cairo Peace Summit” to stop the aggression, help the people of Gaza

NNA – A group of Arab and Lebanese figures addressed a message to the Cairo Peace Summit, which was held today in the Egyptian capital, asking them to ldquo;take a unified position rejecting the aggression and supporting the investment of the moral, material and economic standing of the Arab countries and friendly countries in strengthening efforts to confront, deter and stop this unjust aggression, and in imposing Israel#39;s commitment and implementation of the relevant international resolutions, and immediately starting to bring food and medical aid into Gaza, ending Israelrsquo;s inhumane siege, and establishing an Arab and international fund for the reconstruction of Gaza and the areas that were destroyed.rdquo;

More than 50 Arab and Lebanese personalities signed the letter, including, from Lebanon, former Presidents Michel Sleiman and Amin Gemayel, former Prime Minister Fouad Siniora, and former Progressive Socialist Party Chief, Walid Jumblatt; while the prominent Arab signatories included Iyad Allawi, Taher Al-Masry, Ali Abu Al-Ragheb, Al-Akhdar Al-Ibrahimi, Amr Moussa, Nabil Fahmy, Muhammad Al-Saqr, and Ali Nasser Mohamad.

The letter called for endeavoring to organize an international conference linked to a time limit to declare an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and implementing what was approved by the Arab Summit in Beirut in 2002, which is based on land for peace and the two-state solution.

It also urged the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antoacute;nio Guterres, and the international community, to mobilize international public opinion to stop the aggression, maintain international peace and security, respect the principles and provisions of international humanitarian law as stated in the Fourth Geneva Convention relating to the protection of civilians in times of war, and to put a final end to the policy of double standards, and demonstrate a clear commitment to achieving freedom, sovereignty, and independence.

