A GOP congressman says he received a notice of eviction for one of his district offices over his opposition to Jim Jordan’s now-derailed speakership bid

Rep. Ken Buck opposed Rep. Jim Jordan’s bid for the House speakership.

Rep. Ken Buck over the past week made it clear he was opposed to Rep. Jim Jordan’s now-failed speakership bid, with the Colorado Republican concerned about installing a leader who wouldn’t publicly endorse the validity of the 2020 presidential election results.

Buck, who served as the Weld County district attorney before his first election to Congress in 2014, has cut a profile as one of the chamber’s more conservative members. And he was one of eight Republicans who helped oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California as speaker earlier this month.

Many expected Buck to fall in line behind Jordan, given their shared conservatism, but Buck refused to do so, which in turn incensed many Republicans across the country.

And the anger also spread to his GOP-heavy 4th congressional district, with the congressman telling NBC News anchor Kristen Welker on Thursday that not only had he received four death threats, but he had also received eviction papers for one of his district offices.

Buck said the “constant barrage” of phone calls regarding his Jordan stance had inundated staffers in his offices.

“So far, I’ve had four death threats,” he said. “I’ve been evicted from my office in Colorado. I have a notice of an eviction because the landlord is mad with my voting record on the speaker issue.”

The building that houses Buck’s congressional office in Windsor, Colorado, is owned by Pelican Point Business Park LLC, according to Weld County property records. And the registered agent for the business park is Martin Lind, per business documentation listed by the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.

Lind — a notable GOP donor — has contributed to Buck in the past, and has also given to Republicans including former President Donald Trump, former Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, and 2022 Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, per FEC filings.

After The Colorado Sun reached out to Lind to inquire about Buck’s eviction claims, he responded: “We simply don’t discuss our private client’s business.”

Buck also has a district office in Castle Rock, Colorado.

The congressman made it clear during the NBC interview that the aforementioned threats were not Jordan’s fault, instead pointing to several media pundits and grassroots groups that he said were spreading misinformation and “hateful information.”

Over the past week, Buck has been emphatic in his belief that whoever becomes speaker should be able to acknowledge now-President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory.

“Jim, at some point, if he’s going to lead this conference during a presidential election cycle, and particularly a presidential election year with primaries and caucuses around the country, is going to have to be strong and say, ‘Donald Trump didn’t win the election,'” the congressman told reporters on Monday, before Jordan dropped out of the race.

Buck voted to certify Biden’s electoral win in January 2021.

Jordan on Friday was removed as the GOP conference’s nominee for speaker in a 112-86 vote, throwing the race wide open as the lower chamber remains without a permanent leader.

