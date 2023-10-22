Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Congress Should Reject Calls to Expel Members of the ‘Squad’

    Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty Images

    This weekend, presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) became the latest figure in Washington to call for the expulsion of members of Congress for their controversial views.

    In a New York Post op-ed, Scott cites pro-Palestinian or anti-Israel statements of members of “the Squad” as examples of officials giving “aid and comfort” to Hamas.

    Expulsion and disqualification have come into vogue in Washington as members of both parties seek to bar opponents from ballots or office. It is the ultimate manifestation of our age of rage where expressing opposing views are now considered disqualifying acts for holding office.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

