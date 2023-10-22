Britney Spears DEACTIVATES her Instagram account as bombshell reveals from tell-all book reach a fever pitch causing backlash for ex Justin Timberlake

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Friday.

The 41-year-old pop star has once again disabled her social media page as her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, continues to make headlines for her revelations.

Ahead of the tell-all book’s Oct. 24 release, teaser excerpts from the book revealed a lot about her three-year romance with Justin Timberlake, 42, in the 2000s — which has also led to the NSYNC member receiving backlash.

In the book, she confessed to cheating on Timberlake with her dancer and also revealed sordid details about how she had an abortion at the age of 19 because he “wasn’t ready to be a father.”

Just hours before she decided to deactivate her account, the Toxic hitmaker had shared her fears about the drama that was already unfolding before she would even release the full tell-all with all the explosive revelations in its entirety.

Unplugged: Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on Friday. The 41-year-old pop star has once again disabled her social media page as her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, continues to make headlines for her revelations.

“I don’t like the headlines I read,” she had written in a series of now unavailable messages. ‘That’s exactly why I quit the business 4 years ago!!!’

She noted that most of what she wrote in her memoir are memories from many years ago, and she has already turned the page, so to speak.

“Most of the book is from 20 years ago,” she continued. ‘I’ve moved on and it’s a beautiful clean slate from here!!!’

She claimed that she wants to focus on the present and future and not look back on her past.

The pop star added: “I’m here to fix it like this for the rest of my life!!! Anyway, that’s the last one and s*** happens!!!’

Perhaps the impetus for Spears to go off the grid was that her former songwriting partner, Annet Artani, had spoken earlier in the day to TMZ and refuted one of Spears’ claims of infidelity in her book.

Artani – who helped the singer write Everytime in 2003 – said the pop icon’s ‘affair’ with Wade Robson was allegedly more serious and scandalous than she claimed.

In her story, the singer confirmed past rumors and admitted that she had a one-time kiss with her dancer during her three-year relationship with Timberlake.

Off the grid: Just hours before she decided to deactivate her account, the Toxic hitmaker had shared her fears about the drama that was already unfolding before she would even release the full tell-all with all the explosive revelations in its entirety

Not about the drama: she noted that most of what she wrote in her memoir are memories from many years ago and she has already turned the page, so to speak. She claimed that she wants to focus on the present and future and not look back on her past

But Artani said Spears “wrote and hid a 14-page letter to the dancer” — something she said most people don’t do for “someone who only kissed you.”

She recalled that Timberlake found Spears’ long note and “discovered it hidden in her makeup bag before she had the opportunity to give it to the dancer.”

Shortly afterwards, the NSYNC member broke up with the pop star via text message, leaving her devastated and “comatose,” as she also detailed in her memoir.

In 2002, Spears and Timberlake were rumored to have called it quits because she was having an affair with the Australian choreographer.

According to The American sunSpears confessed in her memoir that she shared a kiss with Robson during a night out.

‘We were out one night and went to a Spanish bar. We danced and danced,” she recalls in her forthcoming book. “I kissed him that night.”

She noted that she was completely loyal to Timberlake for years “with that one exception.”

Spears also wrote in her book that she told Timberlake about the kiss and they were able to move past it.

Latest Britney Spears News

Split after cheating scandal: Britney Spears’ affair was reportedly more serious than she claimed in her memoir

Her dancer: The 41-year-old singer is said to have had a more scandalous affair with dancer Wade Robson in the early 2000s than the one-time kiss she eventually confessed and described in The Woman In Me

Alleged long-term affair: Her former songwriting partner, Annet Artani revealed to TMZ on Friday that the Toxic hitmaker wrote and hid a 14-page breakup from the dancer later

Discovered her infidelity: Artani – who helped the singer write Everytime in 2003 – recalled that Justin Timberlake, Spears’ boyfriend at the time, “discovered it hidden in her makeup bag” before she had the opportunity to reveal it to the dancer to give

Putting it all together: In her tell-all story, out Oct. 24, Spears confessed to sharing a kiss with Robson during a night out

In 2001, Robson choreographed her iconic Oops… I Did It Again and I’m A Slave 4 U music videos, as well as her Live from Las Vegas concert special.

In 2002, Timberlake ended his three-year relationship with Spears and released his song Cry Me a River shortly after.

Spears then released her ballad Everytime, which many believed was her response and apology.

After excerpts from her upcoming memoir revealed that she had an abortion after becoming pregnant with Timberlake’s child, fans began speculating that the song, Everytime, is about Spears losing her baby.

In her tell-all story, out October 24, Spears claims she had an abortion because he “didn’t want to be a father.”

She said she “dreamed of having a family” with the actor and wanted to keep the baby, but he “wasn’t ready” to be a parent and felt they were too young.