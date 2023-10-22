Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

Raymond Boyd

Samantha Woll, 40, a Detroit synagogue board president, was found stabbed to death on Saturday outside of her home, police said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast.

The authorities received a 911 call Saturday morning from an individual about someone lying on the ground unresponsive, the police said.

Woll, who served as board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022, was found with “multiple stab wounds,” and a trail of blood leading to her residence, police said in the statement.

Read more at The Daily Beast.