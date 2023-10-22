Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    By

    Oct 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Detroit Synagogue President Found Stabbed to Death Outside Home

    Raymond Boyd

    Samantha Woll, 40, a Detroit synagogue board president, was found stabbed to death on Saturday outside of her home, police said in a statement shared with The Daily Beast.

    The authorities received a 911 call Saturday morning from an individual about someone lying on the ground unresponsive, the police said.

    Woll, who served as board president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Detroit Synagogue since 2022, was found with “multiple stab wounds,” and a trail of blood leading to her residence, police said in the statement.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce is spotted WITHOUT Taylor Swift in Kansas City as he grabs a sandwich with a friend… but will the pop star cheer on her NFL beau at the Chiefs game tomorrow?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Adele ‘searching for home Las Vegas’ swanky gated communities’ after extending her sell-out residency in the city for the second time

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Judge Murder Suspect’s Car Found Abandoned 8 Miles Away

    Oct 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    EXCLUSIVE: Travis Kelce is spotted WITHOUT Taylor Swift in Kansas City as he grabs a sandwich with a friend… but will the pop star cheer on her NFL beau at the Chiefs game tomorrow?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Adele ‘searching for home Las Vegas’ swanky gated communities’ after extending her sell-out residency in the city for the second time

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Judge Murder Suspect’s Car Found Abandoned 8 Miles Away

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Daily Wire’s New ‘Anti-Disney’ Kids App Is Shockingly Lame

    Oct 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy