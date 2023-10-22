Amazon Kindle Unlimited price, books, subscriptions explained

The Kindle Paperwhite Kids encourages reading day and night, no matter your lighting conditions.

Amazon

Kindle Unlimited lets you borrow as many as 20 books at a time from a library of several million titles.

You can subscribe to Kindle Unlimited for $11.99 per month. It’s not included in Prime membership.

Prime Reading, on the other hand, is free with Amazon Prime. Fewer titles are available there.

If you’re an avid reader, feeding a book habit can be expensive. You don’t have to buy every book you read outright, though.

Kindle Unlimited is an Amazon subscription service that lets you check out as many as 20 Kindle ebooks at a time and read them at your own pace, keeping them as long as you need. As you return books you’re done with, you can check out new ones.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kindle Unlimited.

How much does Amazon Kindle Unlimited cost?

Kindle Unlimited costs $11.99 per month, though if you’ve never tried it before, you may be able to take advantage of a free trial.

Is Kindle Unlimited free for Prime members?

A Prime subscription includes a lot of benefits, but Kindle Unlimited isn’t one of them. The subscription isn’t free, even for Amazon Prime members. It’s a separate subscription service that you can use to access an enormous library of books and magazines.

How can I get Kindle Unlimited for free?

As of October 2023, Amazon is offering a 3-month free trial, which has a value of about $36. If you don’t cancel before the free trial ends, you’re automatically billed $11.97 per month. There’s no obligation; you can cancel Kindle Unlimited at any time.

Are all Amazon books available on Kindle Unlimited?

While Kindle Unlimited gives you access to a vast collection of books, you don’t get everything that Amazon offers. You can access over 4 million titles, including traditional ebooks, audiobooks, comics, and even magazines. You can borrow up to 20 of these books at a time.

Do I have to pay for books if I have Kindle Unlimited?

That depends. With more than 4 million books at your disposal, you may find more than enough to read by always “borrowing” Kindle Unlimited titles. But if you want to read a book that isn’t included in Unlimited, you may need to purchase it on Amazon to get it loaded onto your Kindle.

What’s the difference between Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading?

It’s easy to confuse Kindle Unlimited and Prime Reading — both offer free books you can download to your Kindle. They’re quite different services, though. Kindle Unlimited is a monthly subscription service that offers millions of titles for free reading.

Prime Reading, on the other hand, is included exclusively in every Amazon Prime membership, so you don’t pay anything additional if you’re a Prime member. Prime Reading curates a rotating selection of about 3,000 books and magazines made available for free. Prime Reading limits you to checking out 10 books simultaneously, compared to the Kindle Unlimited cap of 20 books at a time.

Read the original article on Business Insider