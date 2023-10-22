Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    Daily Wire’s New ‘Anti-Disney’ Kids App Is Shockingly Lame

    Daily Wire's New 'Anti-Disney' Kids App Is Shockingly Lame

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Bentkey

    If teachers in certain states today were to mention during class that Mississippi once banned Sesame Street in the state for being too racially integrated, those teachers might get fired. All it takes is one parent objecting to kids learning about inclusion and it’s a wrap—even if the kids were just learning about the forces historically preventing kids from learning about inclusion.

    It is into this chaotic educational environment that reactionary platform The Daily Wire just launched its new kids-show streaming app Bentkey, a corrective to the scourge of too-woke children’s programs like Sesame Street that continue ramming inclusion down kids’ throats. More specifically, though, it’s meant to be the Anti-Disney.

    “Walt Disney loved America,” Daily Wire co-CEO Jeremy Boreing said in a press release for the launch on Oct. 16, the centennial anniversary of Disney itself. “The company he founded seems to think America is systemically racist, and beyond just their content, Disney as a corporation pushes all the worst excesses of the woke Left.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

