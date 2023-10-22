Judge Murder Suspect’s Car Found Abandoned 8 Miles Away

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Maryland authorities have found the silver Mercedes SUV used by the man suspected of killing a judge who ruled against him in a divorce case.

But Pedro Argote is still at large two days after Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot dead in the driveway of his Hagerstown home in what police called a “targeted attack.”

A Williamsport, Maryland, resident found the suspect’s vehicle, which had been abandoned 8 miles from the crime scene. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said Saturday that it’s unclear how long the vehicle was there but that officers are searching vacant residences nearby.

