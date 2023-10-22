Sun. Oct 22nd, 2023

    News

    Judge Murder Suspect’s Car Found Abandoned 8 Miles Away

    By

    Oct 22, 2023 , , , , ,
    Judge Murder Suspect’s Car Found Abandoned 8 Miles Away

    Washington County Sheriff’s Office

    Maryland authorities have found the silver Mercedes SUV used by the man suspected of killing a judge who ruled against him in a divorce case.

    But Pedro Argote is still at large two days after Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson was shot dead in the driveway of his Hagerstown home in what police called a “targeted attack.”

    A Williamsport, Maryland, resident found the suspect’s vehicle, which had been abandoned 8 miles from the crime scene. Washington County Sheriff Brian Albert said Saturday that it’s unclear how long the vehicle was there but that officers are searching vacant residences nearby.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023

    You missed

    News

    PETE JENSON: Barcelona president Joan Laporta has come out fighting after the club were accused of paying referees to fix matches… his decisions have paid off on the pitch, but can he stay in his role amid this bribery scandal?

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Princess Leonor of Spain says she ‘understands her duty’ in a speech ahead of her 18th birthday as she prepares to one day become Queen

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    Here’s why gasoline prices could sink 9% by year-end despite oil’s surge

    Oct 22, 2023
    News

    The founder of Lululemon is spending $100 million to try to beat the super rare disease that’s destroying his muscles

    Oct 22, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy