Adele ‘searching for home Las Vegas’ swanky gated communities’ after extending her sell-out residency in the city for the second time

Adele is reportedly on the hunt for a house in Las Vegas after extending her sold-out residency at the city’s Colosseum theater for a second time.

The British singer, 35, is said to be a homebody and hopes to find a comfortable place to call her own in a bid to no longer need to use hotels.

She already owns a £50million mega-mansion in Beverly Hills, which will remain her main home, but she is believed to be eyeing properties in some of Sin City’s swankiest gated communities.

A source said The sun: ‘Adele talked backstage about houses in Las Vegas and the real estate market there’.

“She’s a homebody and has never really liked hotel life.”

MailOnline has contacted Adele’s representatives for comment.

Some of Las Vegas’ gated communities are just a 15-minute drive from the strip and feature golf courses, fitness centers and spas.

It comes after Adele took to Instagram to thank fans for the ‘life-changing’ residency and the singer plans to continue her reign at the venue.

The Hello hitmaker signed a killer new deal to expand her sold-out shows across the pond once again, The sun has reported.

This will be the second time the show has been renewed. Fans are hoping that a world tour might be in the singer’s near future.

The series of shows, titled Weekends With Adele at Colosseum At Caesars Palace, is scheduled for will run until June 2024, after a short break next month, after her current stint ends the 4th of November.

The star rose back to the charts in 2021 with her fourth album 30 and has since sold out her Vegas residency.

Adele has spoken about her past struggles with fame and how her priority is a stable life for her and her son, something the life of a touring pop star doesn’t always guarantee.

Earlier this week, Adele thanked her fans for sharing “soulful and heartbreaking interactions” during her stay in Vegas.

She shared a highlight of herself with her fans through a heartfelt post on Instagram.

The montage showed Adele hugging the audience, signing autographs, receiving flowers and shedding a tear on stage.

The musician wrote: ‘This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall in love with live performance again, and I did.

“I had to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I did that.

“Being so up close and personal on stage with an audience again this past year after all these years has been a truly extraordinary, restorative experience that I will never forget.

“All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are etched in my memory for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together, sing at the top of your lungs and hoard bags of confetti.

“All the Simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how happy a show full of sad songs can be!! I have felt so much and learned so much about myself and you.

“It humanized everything I thought was scary. But most of all – it made me realize how much I enjoy being on stage, that I’m amazingly good at it and that it’s 100% where I belong!

“So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever!” I love you and I’ll see you on the other side soon x’